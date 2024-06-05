Saskatoon fans overjoyed as Edmonton Oilers head to Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers have made it to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 18 years, and one of Saskatoon's favourite teams is ready to make a run for the Cup.

The city is brimming with excitement as fans gear up to support their team.

"Definitely an Oilers fan, hoping they'll go all the way. They've done really well so far, Skinner's really kept them in the game, he's played well, " Oilers fan Jim Quick said.

"McDavid's done pretty good, I think the whole team has put in a good effort. We really need this win for Canada."

With the Oilers' success, memorabilia is flying off the shelves at sporting goods stores.

Ryan Walter of Olympian Sports has seen it firsthand.

"It's been crazy. Since the playoffs started, it's been outstanding. People have been rushing and getting gear, and the excitement builds as they move from round to round," said Walter.

Darren Steinke, an Oilers superfan, eagerly awaits the final. It brings back memories from 1990 when he watched the Oilers' winning series against the Boston Bruins.

"We were basically five rows from the ice surface, between the red and the blue line by the penalty box. I remember it was crazy thinking, 'I can't believe I'm here,'" Steinke said.

After the Oilers eliminated Dallas, Steinke expressed the same disbelief from all those years ago.

"So I'm just thinking, 'well, this won't happen for them,' and then when it did happen, even now I'm thinking, Is this actually still real? Is this actually happening?"

The Oilers are a popular team in Saskatoon, but as they make their bid for the Cup against the Panthers, they've become Canada's team, with the country rallying behind them ahead of the series opener in Florida this Saturday.