

Nicole Di Donato, CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatoon family who lost everything in a house fire in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood is receiving some help.

Bertha Asapace has seven kids including three-week-old twins. They were renting a house in the 100 block of Avenue U South that caught fire on Wednesday due to a faulty electrical outlet.

Asapace said the family lost all of their belongings in the fire and did not have insurance.

Now, a local businesswoman is offering to collect donations at her office. Sara Wheelwright of Trusted Marketing Services suggests people donate smaller items such as gift cards for grocery stores and baby supplies to help the family get back on their feet.

Wheelwright said she will be accepting donations at her office, at 129 21st St. E on the 5th floor, from Monday to Friday.

After the fire, the family was staying in a three-bedroom house with family - but with five other people, it became too crowded. The Red Cross has now put them up in a motel until at least Sunday.

Asapace said they are meeting with social service workers to find a permanent place to live.

The Red Cross is providing the family with immediate baby supplies such as diapers, milk and some clothing.

A family member has also set up a GoFundMe page.