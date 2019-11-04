SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon family hopes to send leftover Halloween treats to children in Ukraine who are orphaned or living in poverty.

Olesya Hursky and her husband Rostyk run Stream of Hopes, a non-profit group that sends much needed items to Ukraine throughout the year including clothing and medical supplies. This is the third year they are sending leftover Halloween treats.

“Some of the kids would have never tasted a candy in their lives so this would be for the first time they have these treats. They do come from very disadvantaged circumstances so this is one way that we can help,” Olesya Hursky told CTV News.

The family of four works together to sort and package the donations. They hope to send three 25-kilogram boxes to Ukrainian children this year, which should arrive around Christmas.

The shipping will cost about $60 per box with money coming from fundraising and donations.

The Hurskys will take any unopened candy leftovers.