Saskatoon families squeezed by cost of school supplies

With inflation once again weighing on the minds of many, parents are being more cautious with the back-to-school shopping lists this year.

"It was the binders that really got us," Jennifer Whiting said after picking away at her children's back-to-school shopping list.

"$32.99 for some zipper binders."

A recent survey from accounting firm Deloitte said return to school shopping is costing Americans 23.7 per cent more than it did two years ago.

The situation in Saskatoon isn't much different as parents look to save every dollar they can with the first day of class a little more than two weeks away.

"This is my third place," Ashley Eldstrom said. "I'm looking for the best prices, but it's kind of hard. I expect to pay at least $500. That's a lot, but that's what it costs."

Lieutenant Derek Kerr with The Salvation Army noticed even more demand for the back-to-school supply program that sees donors send low-income families to school with basic school supplies.

Last year The Salvation Army accepted 1,500 applications. This year they accepted 2,000.

"All spots were basically taken immediately," Kerr said. "We've seen an increase of families needing assistance, whether that's at Christmas or at summer time preparing for back to school."

Kerr and his family originally came to The Salvation Army as clients years ago, so he understands what families are going through as costs of goods and services continue to rise.

"Sometimes they have to make sacrifices to make sure that their children are able to attend school with the necessary supplies in hand," he said.

A recent survey from the Retail Council of Canada (RCC) and Caddle asked: "Will you spend more or less than last year?"

Thirty-two per cent of respondents said more, 53 per cent said the same, and 15 per cent said less.

Stationery is expected to be the top spending category at 60.8 per cent, which the RCC noted since this category did not make the list in 2022.

Following stationery was clothing at 32.1 per cent, books and music at 23.4 per cent, and personal or home electronics at 18.2 per cent as the most popular purchasing categories.

The survey also found shoppers are planning to defer purchases of higher-priced items, which was evident on Monday as Whiting and Elstrom were looking to buy only what was necessary.

"We do have extra supplies to carry over," Whiting said. "Absolutely, they can last more than one year."

"Sometimes I don't get everything on the list, I just get enough to get them through the start of the year, then as they need, I go and get stuff," Elstrom said.

The first day of classes for Kindergarten to Grade 12 students in Saskatoon is Sept. 5.