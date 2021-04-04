SASKATOON -- Saskatoon families scoured the city on Easter Sunday, looking for hidden Easter eggs as part of a citywide scavenger hunt.

On Sunday the Rotary Club of Saskatoon-Nutana carefully placed Easter eggs among eight different locations in Saskatoon and sent 46 participating families clues to the various spots.

Scavenger Hunt coordinator Candace Odishaw said this year, with events shuttered by the pandemic, the scavenger hunt was about getting families out and enjoying different areas of the city.

“We’re donating all the money to breakfast programs here in Saskatoon, because we take for granted that we can have breakfast but there’s many people in our community who don’t have breakfast,” Odishaw said.

Each Easter egg contains a small child-friendly prize such as crayons, erasers and stickers, according to the Rotary Club. In addition, every egg found has a sponsor logo, corresponding with a prize donated from the sponsor.

The scavenger hunt ran from noon to 4 p.m., with final prizes drawn at 4:30 p.m.

- With files from CTV's Tyler Barrow