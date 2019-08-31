

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon fell two kilometers short of setting a world record for the longest sidewalk chalk mural.

About 3,000 people, with chalk in hand, aimed to beat the record on Saturday along the Meewasin trail.

“It’s just a good way to get people out onto the trail and get them spending time together and celebrating all the beautiful things in the river valley,” said Amy Wall, an organizer of the event.

The current Guiness world record for the longest chalk mural sits at 5.73 kilometers.

For the Meewasin Valley Authority’s 40th anniversary, organizers aimed to beat the record by completing a 6 kilometer mural, but only achieved about 4 kilometers.

The theme of the chalk was “Meewasin Valley.” The chalk art featured wildlife and nature found along the South Saskatchewan River.