Saskatoon facing nearly $11M budget shortfall with plans to drain multiple reserves

A City of Saskatoon budget shortfall for 2022 has grown even larger than last projected, totalling $ 10.99 million dollars.

A report going to the city finance committee next week recommends pulling over $9 million from reserves to cover the shortfall. The other $1.97-million, which is from costs of addressing the large snowfall in December, will be covered as part of a large plan to borrow nearly $20 million in the future.

The plan to address last year’s budget deficit would include drawing $6.68 million from the fiscal stabilization reserve, leaving it with no money left. However, a report says this year’s budget would put $1.64 million back into the reserve to cover a potential budget shortfall for the 2023 budget year.

Another $2.3 million would come from using money from other existing reserves or delaying reserve transfers.

But the fuel stabilization reserve, which is to offset cost overruns for tax support fuel expenses, would be completely drained. And the reserve for snow and ice management would also have no money left.

"In 2022 the tax-supported fuel budget had an unfavourable variance of $1.94 million. The Fuel Stabilization Reserve had a balance of $354,410, which was used to help offset this unfavourable variance leaving a $0 balance in the Fuel Stabilization Reserve as of December 31, 2022," the report reads.

The deficit is driven by various issues including inflation, fuel and energy costs, additional salaries, carbon taxes and lower-than-expected revenue from a number of sources such as indoor rinks, the forestry farm park and zoo, and leisure centres.

During initial deliberations for the 2022 budget, council approved a $20.3 million dollar increase in operating spending.

The deficit from last year includes a number of initiatives to try to reduce cost pressures.

Expenditure savings were found due to COVID-19 impacts on services such as fewer programs being offered, reduced leisure access, fewer civic services for festivals and events, and hiring and spending restrictions.

Last year, the City’s Chief Financial Officer warned members of council the city was running out of options to cover budget shortfalls.

The issue is on the agenda for the next city finance committee meeting on Wednesday.