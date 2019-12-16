SASKATOON -- City Council is set to consider budgeting $31.1 million to build a one-stop recycling and waste facility at the landfill.

Recovery Park would offer waste diversion options, according to an administration report.

The design is underway, and Recovery Park may feature a hazardous waste drop off, as well as drop offs for yard and food waste.

The decision before City Council on Monday revolves around procurement so construction can begin in 2020.

Administration has four options ranging from the minimum site requirements with estimated costs falling within the allocated project budget, to the fully envisioned master plan with estimated costs higher than available funding.

The costs of the four options range between $23.1 million and $40.8 million.

The city has budgeted $23.4 million for this project, $16 million for the planned construction of landfill-related facilities and $7.4 million in costs associated with waste diversion.

The city's environmental committee earlier this month endorsed a landfill cell expansion and 11 more roll-off bin locations, added bins for mixed recycling in an effort to relocate the Meadowgreen depot. and a spot to host hazardous waste collection days.

That option would require the city to borrow $18.275 million.