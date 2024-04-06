Saskatoon explores moving Via Rail line to enhance connectivity

Canada's largest passenger train service and a crown corporation, Via Rail, connects the nation's major cities and is at the centre of a new proposal in Saskatoon.

The City of Saskatoon has been deliberating on the feasibility of relocating Via Rail to a different railway line.

Warman Mayor, Gary Philipchuk, says the potential benefits of utilizing a less-used line that could enhance traffic flow and connectivity through significant Saskatchewan cities such as Lloydminster and North Battleford, instead of taking a more southern route.

"We were looking at the line that was less used, and has more possibilities for traffic to sort of enhance the whole area by going through Lloydminster and North Battleford through Warman, instead of going south," Philipchuk said

The alternative route being considered would take advantage of CN's prairie north line, which is strategically located just 20 minutes outside of Saskatoon in Warman. This line goes through major population centers, including North Battleford and Lloydminster, raising expectations for improved accessibility and service for Via Rail passengers.

"This has been many years in the making right now, and it started before I was the mayor of the city of Warman too. So it's been more than four years. A lot of it started with the idea that what was happening wasn't working," Philipchuk said.

Despite the enthusiasm from local officials, Via Rail has expressed reservations about the proposal. In a statement, Via Rail pointed out concerns regarding the required investment in infrastructure and the potential for slower travel times. Additionally, the distance from Saskatoon to Warman is seen as a stumbling block.

With the commissioned report now reviewed by the city, the next steps for the proposal lie in the hands of the Governance and Priorities Committee.