Saskatoon expected to announce new homeless shelter locations by end of October

The City of Saskatoon is expected to announce the location of two new homeless shelters by the end of the month.

The city was asked to take a lead role in identifying sites for the emergency shelters after the provincial government announced nearly $90 million in funding to battle the addictions, mental health and homelessness crisis.

"It'll be I hope weeks, not months, and that's just because of the calendar," city manager Jeff Jorgenson said. "We're already well into October."

"I'm hoping that it's late October we can start announcing locations, because it's going to be cold here very quickly."

The province aims to add 120 new permanent emergency shelter spaces in Saskatchewan and establish two complex needs emergency shelters (one in Regina and one in Saskatoon) that will provide a secure and medically supervised place to go for up to 24 hours.

Jorgenson said administration was mulling possible locations before Friday's announcement, but now the city is earnestly working to establish a shortlist in the coming weeks.

Jorgenson doesn't expect the city to rezone an area to allow a shelter to open, which means the issue likely won't make it before council. City council would only need to vote and approve a location if rezoning is required.

"We can really get to the next steps of the site selection process," he said.

However, administration is planning public information sessions to answer any questions the public may have, something it is not required to do.

Some residents have been critical of the city’s decision to approve an emergency wellness centre in Fairhaven without properly consulting residents prior to its opening.

The two new shelters will have room for roughly 30 beds each, and "proximity to other services should be considered," the report before the city's governance and priorities committee on Wednesday said.

A motion was carried unanimously Wednesday to have a representative of the province alongside the city at any public information session to answer questions about size, program delivery and other specifics since the provincial government is carrying out nearly everything that happens on the grounds once the shelters open.

Administration is also asking the province to provide more details about the operating model at the shelters, the level of supports included and who will be providing these services.

When asked, fire Chief Morgan Hackl said the province plans on operating programs modeled after the Salvation Army to connect people to supports and services, according to recent discussions.

Hackl also said a request for proposals to service providers would be issued soon.