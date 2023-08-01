Saskatoon Exhibition adds metal detectors following last year’s bear spray incidents

A new security measure is coming to the Saskatoon Exhibition, following last year’s bear spray incidents.

All attendees must walk through metal detectors before entering the Exhibition.

“We’ve invested in this material to just keep everybody safe,” Susan Kuzma, manager of signature events at Prairieland Park, told CTV News.

“It’s something that most of the large events are doing.”

Along with the metal detectors, Kuzma said security guards will also search bags, wagons and strollers.

Bear mace was sprayed at least three times in and around the Exhibition last year, according to Saskatoon Police.

One of the incidents happened in a crowd during a concert. Police said “numerous” people were treated by paramedics at the scene.

The Saskatoon Exhibition runs from August 8-13.