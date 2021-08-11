SASKATOON -- After its first weekend open since 2019, the Saskatoon Ex welcomed 75,657 people into Prairieland Park for rides, food and a good time.

The Ex was briefly closed on Monday and Tuesday for thorough cleaning and sanitizing of the grounds - precautions for COVID-19.

“We just needed a little extra time to catch up with some of the cleaning, make sure all our hand sanitizers were refilled, so it just gave everybody an opportunity to do a little bit of extra over those two days,” said special events manager with Prairieland Park Susan Kuzma.

All entertainment and shows are outdoors to prevent gathering inside.

“Of course we have the features like the super dogs and we have a motorcycle show, fireworks every night at 11 so there’s lots of great things to see at the fair,” Kuzma said.

While opening day had over 20,000 people, Kuzma says the park hasn’t been “crushed with people,” leaving room for moderate lineups and distancing.

There are 42 rides this year with nine new ones.

“Like the star dancer, and of course we premiered the crazy mouse roller coaster, we have a vertigo ride that's never been here, the mega drop ride, plus some kiddy rides that have never made an appearance before,” said Scooter Korek with North American Midway Entertainment.

With high wind on Wednesday, some rides had to be shut down for safety precautions.

Saskatoon Ex runs every day until Sunday at midnight with fireworks at 11 p.m. each night to end the day off with a bang.

Do you have a story idea or news tip? Email us.