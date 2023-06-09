Saskatoon Ex parade cancelled because of downtown construction

The Saskatoon Ex typically kicks off with a downtown parade, but this year, it’s not happening.

The Ex parade is cancelled this year because of downtown road construction.

Susan Kuzma, manager of signature events at Prairieland, said organizers “exhausted all options” to make the iconic parade happen.

“Without an approved route, and with construction, we have run out of choices,” Kuzma said.

“We certainly wish there was a better outcome.”

Thousands of people usually line downtown streets to watch floats and performers parade Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Ex runs from August 8-13.