SASKATOON -- With popular summer events cancelled in Saskatoon due to COVID-19, a local artistic producer says the arts will have a tougher time getting things rolling than other industries.

“It’s particularly hard on an industry like us. And really, that’s because everything we do is based on large gatherings of people face-to-face in a small room,” said Will Brooks, artistic producer of Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan.

The Shakespeare theatre festival was scheduled to take place this weekend, but has been indefinitely postponed because of the pandemic.

Brooks also noted the difficulties of other industries.

“We’re also well aware that it’s hard on everybody,” said Brooks. “It’s hard on all industries and each industry has a unique thing that they have to deal with, and in our case, it’s the fact that the core of business is exactly what you cannot do during a pandemic.”

A Taste of Saskatchewan, another major event that was set to happen this weekend, has been rescheduled for 2021.