Saskatoon event raises over $18,000 for Kids Help Phone

Nearly 100 participants turned out for the BMO Walk So Kids Can Talk event, rallying communities together in support of Kids Help Phone.

With May being Mental Health Month, dozens of families gathered at the fieldhouse for the annual fundraising walk.

Families raised funds for a few months leading up to the event on Sunday, culminating with a three-kilometer walk and celebration.

“We’ve been a major sponsor for 11 years, been involved with the organization for 30,” said Mike Hassett, SVP with BMO Financial Group. “We can’t think of a better cause than the Kids Help Phone, for the kids who are experiencing some mental health issues.”

The demand for Kids Help Phone services is growing faster than ever, with service more than doubling since the beginning of the pandemic.

Kids Help Phone has connected with kids 14.7 million times, nearly 10 thousand per day since 2020.

In the last year in Saskatchewan, 74 per cent of issues discussed with Kids Help Phone involved mental or emotional health.

“I think all of us can relate to the experience of growing up and how difficult that can be,” said Emma MacNaught, branch manager with BMO Financial Group. “So it’s such an important resource for kids to have someone to talk to. I feel super proud that we were able to donate this money and make a difference, and I think I can speak on behalf of everyone who participated, it’s just such an awesome cause.”

While in-person events are just starting to come back to normal after the pandemic, participants say it was nice to be back together and celebrating Kids Help Phone.

“The fundraising never stopped, but it was sure nice to get together and go on a group walk to celebrate what we did,” said Hassett. “We couldn’t do that the last couple of years, but we did it last year and this year, and we’re thrilled to be back.”

The fundraising total is still being calculated, but the 2023 Walk So Kids Can Talk event raised over $18,000 for Kids Help Phone.

“The event is obviously for Kids Help Phone, but I think on a personal level, it’s just so nice to get together and do something as a team towards a good goal, and being able to connect more is super important, and such an awesome experience to do so,” said Hassett.

The event in Saskatoon ran alongside similar events in 16 other locations across Canada, raising funds to ensure continued access to mental health supports for kids in need.