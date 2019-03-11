The Ethiopian Community Association of Saskatoon (ECAS) is grieving after an Ethiopian Airline plane crashed Sunday killing all 157 passengers.

“My heart is broken,” Kassaye Gebremariam with the association said.

“We don’t want anybody to die like that. We all have plans for tomorrow and those people who died yesterday were planning for today. They never made it. It’s too sad,” he said.

The Ethiopian population in Saskatoon is a small group, but Gebremariam said the pride for their mother country is strong.

“I’m Canadian but I’m also Ethiopian. We have to stick together,” he said.

None of his family members were on board the Boeing 737 Max 8 plane.

One employee and three volunteers with United Nations Association Canada were on board the flight to Nairobi, Kenya for humanitarian work.

“There were four brilliant lives lost,” said John Parry, the past-president of United Nations Association Canada – Saskatoon Branch.