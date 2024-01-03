Saskatoon ER nearly shuts down due to doctor illness
Emergency room staff at a Saskatoon hospital struggled to serve patients due to a shortage of doctors.
On Tuesday evening, patients at City Hospital were greeted by a sign saying they may be asked to go to another hospital due to a "temporary disruption."
According to a Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) statement, there was an "unexpected temporary shortage of emergency department physicians due to illness."
"During this limited service reduction, patients continued to be triaged by emergency department staff and an emergency department physician remained on site to assess, treat and support patients," the SHA statement said.
Regular services resumed Wednesday morning, according to the SHA.
In a post on X, Dr. Brittany Ellis, who is an emergency room physician and educator based in the city, called the closure a "huge red flag for a sick health care system."
Speaking to CTV News Wednesday afternoon, Saskatchewan NDP health critic Vicki Mowat called the partial closure "alarming."
"We know that so many communities rely on Saskatoon care, and that these pressures existing in Saskatoon show that even our largest sector is having trouble with staffing. So it shows how widespread the concern is," Mowat said.
More details to come.
--With files from Keenan Sorokan
