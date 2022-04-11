Saskatoon ER doc says city's hospitals 'above 100% capacity'

Dr. James Stempien is shown in a screenshot taken from a April. 11 Zoom interview. (CTV News) Dr. James Stempien is shown in a screenshot taken from a April. 11 Zoom interview. (CTV News)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

The odds and ends you may have missed in 2022 budget

The 2022 federal budget was presented in Ottawa on April 7, and the nearly 300-page document included a host of small-ticket spends. From allowing the costs of surrogacy to be eligible for a tax credit, to studying the future of cryptocurrencies in Canada, CTVNews.ca has parsed the entire federal spending plan to pull out nine notable new initiatives unveiled in the budget.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London