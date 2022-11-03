Saskatoon emergency crews rescue man trapped under fallen tree
A man was taken to hospital after being trapped underneath a tree earlier today.
Emergency crews were called to Broadway Avenue and 8th Street over the noon hour.
A 53-year-old man had been cutting down a tree when it collapsed on top of him.
After the fire department freed the man from under the tree, he was loaded onto a stretcher and into an ambulance.
He was taken to Royal University Hospital in stable condition.
