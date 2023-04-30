Saskatoon electric bike company seeing surge in demand

A Saskatoon-based electric bike company is expanding after seeing growing demand worldwide.

Founder and CEO Roshan Thomas started Biktrix from his garage in 2014. His business took off after his first model of the Juggernaut was a success.

He now has showrooms across Western Canada, and recently expanded his headquarters in Saskatoon.

“We had our showroom on Broadway where we were really bursting at the seams,” Thomas told CTV News.

Biktrix held a grand opening for the new location at 123 Auditorium Ave on Saturday. Thomas said it offers more paid parking and it’s closer to the bike trails.

He told CTV News it took six months to renovate the new building, but it’s four times larger than the previous one.

“We took over this building that has been unoccupied for a long time. We've spruced it up really well,” he said.

Thomas said a majority of their customers order online, but encourages people to try the bikes in person.

“There’s lots of space to check out bikes,” he said.

Biktrix assembles the bikes in Saskatoon and ships them across the globe.