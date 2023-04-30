Saskatoon electric bike company seeing surge in demand

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by 'zero leads'

A widening manhunt for a Texas gunman who killed five neighbours continued turning up nothing Sunday as officers knocked on doors, the governor put up US$50,000 in reward money and the FBI acknowledged they had 'zero leads' after nearly two days of searching.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London