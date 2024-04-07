Saskatoon duo charged in two investigations after ballistics lab matches weapon to cartridges

Saskatoon police arrested two suspects in two separate firearms investigations after a forensics lab was able to match the spent cartridges.

The first investigation stems from Dec. 11, 2023, while officers were responding to reports of gunshots in the 700 block of Avenue H South.

By the time police arrived the suspects were gone, but the officers located several spent cartridge cases nearby, which were sent to the RCMP’s National Forensic Laboratory Services for analysis.

On Dec. 20, people responded to a second incident, resulting in the arrest of a 36-year-old man and 23-year-old woman who were found with a loaded firearm, which was also seized and sent to the forensics lab.

Last month, police received the results, which positively matched the spent cases with the seized firearm from the second investigation.

The two suspects, both Saskatoon residents, now face a series of firearm-related charges, including careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and intentionally discharging a firearm in a reckless manner.

The RCMP operates three national forensics labs across the country that provide services to municipal police — in Vancouver, Edmonton and Ottawa.

But, Saskatoon police say they’ll soon start managing their own ballistics testing to make sure their investigators can get results sooner.

“A temporary ballistics lab operated by the Saskatchewan Firearms Office will soon be operational within the Saskatoon Police Service’s Headquarters. The lab will contain specialized equipment that is expected to expedite forensic results and conclude investigations more efficiently,” police said in a news release.