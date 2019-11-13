SASKATOON -- Staff at a Saskatoon drug store say they’re heartbroken after money from their poppy collection was stolen.

Surveillance video of Nordon Drugs, in Nutana Park, shows a man getting his scratch ticket checked.

Store manager Shaunna Wicks said that might have been a tactic to divert the cashier’s attention.

When the employee looks away, the man appears to take the poppy container, crouch, and put it into his jacket.

Wicks said the theft happened on Friday over the noon hour, the store’s busiest time.

“It was that quick, like two seconds,” she said.

“It’s really upsetting that people are doing that, that you can’t trust anyone anymore.”

For Wicks, the theft hits close to home.

Her grandfather served in the air force during the Second World War. He made it home alive, but has since died.

“Remembrance Day is a real sign of respect in Canada, we take it seriously.”

Staff pitched in to cover some of the loss.

Wicks said they’ll move the poppy collection box behind the counter next year.