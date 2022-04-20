Saskatoon driving conditions 'challenging' after spring snowstorm

The City of Saskatoon is warning drivers and pedestrians to be careful after mixed precipitation, dropping temperatures and blowing snow.

"Driving conditions are expected to be challenging today as wind gusts and snow continue. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and allow for extra time to get where they are going," the city said in a news release.

A large amount of moisture on the streets froze as temperatures dropped overnight, the city says.

City crews worked overnight applying de-icing materials focusing on Circle Drive, bridge decks and other intersections. Eight sanders will continue today applying de-icing materials on priority streets and plows will be addressing snow build-up on Circle Drive.