Saskatoon drivers warned to be careful after snowfall
Published Thursday, November 19, 2020 5:44PM CST
A jack-knifed truck and trailer are pictured in Saskatoon on Nov. 19, 2020. (Dan Shingoose/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- Drivers are being warned to be cautious following Thursday's snowfall.
Saskatoon police say city streets and area highways have become treacherous given the accumulation of snow.
Several crashes have been reported.
If you are heading out on the roads, you are advised to give yourself extra time.
If you plan on heading out of town, you should check the Highway Hotline.