Saskatoon drivers warned of delays as 2 major roadways under construction

Saskatoon’s Attridge Drive overpass at Circle Drive will be having some preventative maintenance done. The work is expected to take six weeks and include repaving of the roads.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. The on and off-ramps of the overpass will be accessible, the City of Saskatoon said in a media release.

The last part of the work will include lane closures on Circle Drive North in the evening hours as work moves underneath the overpass.

Drivers can also expect delays when heading north on Idylwyld Drive from 51st Street to Marquis Drive. The work is expected to last for two weeks.

Construction in these two areas may also affect Saskatoon Transit, the city says.