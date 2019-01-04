

Carla Shynkaruk, CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon drivers racked up more distracted driving tickets than any other municipality in the province last year

Saskatoon Police Traffic Unit data show 7,300 distracted driving tickets were handed out in the province - and almost half came from Saskatoon drivers using a phone while driving.

“It’s one of those offences where it's completely across the board. Male, female, young, old, anyone who has a phone. It's just something that's become a part of our society where we're looking for instant gratification,” Staff Sgt. Patrick Barbar told CTV News.

SPS plans to continue the enforcement and try to reduce those numbers all in the hopes of changing the bad habits of Saskatoon drivers.

Regina picked up 1,800 tickets or 24 per cent while the rest of the province totaled 30 per cent.