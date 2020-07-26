SASKATOON -- Traffic will be moving a little slower on Central Avenue beginning Monday as crews begin paving from the Attridge Drive intersection north.

On July 27, Graham Commuter Partners will put down the final layer of asphalt along Central Avenue, north to McOrmond Drive.

According to the City of Saskatoon, motorists can expect lane restrictions at the intersection of Central Avenue and Attridge Drive for up to four days.

Once paving at the intersection is complete, work will continue north on Central Avenue to McOrmond Drive, the city said in a news release.

Traffic restrictions are expected to be in place at various points along Central Avenue for about four weeks, according to the city.

For more information about current road restrictions and construction, visit saskatoon.ca/construction