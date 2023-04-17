Saskatoon driver with 6-year-old in back seat pointed pellet gun at officer, police say

Two people were arrested on Friday night after a driver pointed a pellet gun at an off-duty officer on Friday, according to police.

An off-duty officer was driving near Melrose Avenue and Taylor Street East around 8:35 p.m. when a 2018 black Dodge Charger pulled up beside the officer. The driver pointed a handgun out the window before driving off, police said in a news release.

A traffic officer saw the suspect vehicle speeding and pulled it over at Ruth Street West and Herman Avenue.

A 33-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were arrested without incident, and a six-year-old boy who was in the back seat was taken into the care of family, police said.

Officers seized a pellet gun from inside the vehicle, according to Plice

The man and woman both face a number of firearms-related charges.