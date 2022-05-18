Saskatoon driver 'shocked' after $150 ticket issued for bike rack
A Saskatoon man says he was "shocked" after receiving a ticket related to the bike rack on his car.
Craig De Grier told CTV News he's had a bike rack on the back of his car for more than 20 years.
On Saturday he says was issued a $150 ticket for having an obstructed license plate due to the rack.
The ticket was issued during a traffic stop on Idywyld Drive.
“I was completely shocked,” said De Grier.
“I've been involved with the cycling industry for 24 years. I've been using rear-mounted carrying racks for bikes for that entire time.”
De Grier is passionate about cycling and runs children’s cycling programs and helps develop trails.
“I've never heard of any messaging sent out by a government or a police service that these are now being considered to be illegal or overly obstructive," De Grier said.
Mark Vanstone has been working as a lawyer for over 25 years and was flabbergasted by the ticket.
“I've never seen anything as ridiculous as this ticket,” he said. “I don't think that's the kind of obstruction that the provision is designed to address.”
“My question would be, how can a city that prides itself on promoting bike lanes, green space, green footprint ticket somebody for having the audacity to have a bike rack on the back of their vehicle?” Vanstone said.
De Grier said he's considering challenging the ticket.
Vanstone believes his chances are having it overturned are good.
“I would be surprised if a judge hearing this case wasn't sympathetic,” Vanstone said.
In a statement, a Saskatoon Police Service spokesperson said "education and awareness" are always the initial focus in situations such as this.
"That being said, obstructing a license plate is a traffic violation, and could lead to a ticket being issued by our officers," the spokesperson said.
With the Victoria Day long weekend ahead, De Grier said cyclists deserve clarity about what's allowed.
“People are going to be getting all that gear back out and taking it to provincial parks to national parks,” De Grier said.
“I think that people deserve to know what they are and aren't allowed to use.”
