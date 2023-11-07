SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon driver crashes into downtown apartment building

    Saskatoon police say a driver suffered what appear to be minor injuries after crashing into a building downtown on Tuesday.

    Reports came in around 2:30 p.m. that a vehicle struck a building at 214 25th Street East, according to a police news release. Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after.

    Officers put traffic restrictions in place along 25th Street as emergency crews attended the scene, where a vehicle had collided with the balcony in front of an apartment building.

    Police said their initial information suggested the injuries were minor.

    The Saskatoon Fire Department says a man was treated by their paramedics before being transferred to an ambulance.

    The vehicle was towed away and firefighters made sure the building was stable.

    A construction crew was renovating inside the apartment and will be conducting immediate repairs to the balcony, the fire department says.

    (Courtesy: Saskatoon Fire Department)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada

    Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up

    Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News