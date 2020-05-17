The Cinema Under the Stars event is planning for more dates, after a successful premier night.

Three local companies – Agar’s Corner, Armed With Harmony and Saskatoon Audio Visual – came together to create the pop-up drive-in theatre on Saturday.

“It was a great premier night,” Saskatoon Audio Visual owner Christopher Lawrie said.

On Saturday, “Big Hero 6” and “Jurassic Park” was screened to a sold-out crowd of 30 cars.

“We’re dictating by ticket sales how many to run. We have interest for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and all of next week,” Lawrie said.

On Sunday, “Sing” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” are being played.

"The first two showings, when we posted them, didn’t even last 24 hours," Lawrie said.