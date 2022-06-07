Saskatoon downtown shelter could cost city $400,000 over the next year

It would cost the City of Saskatoon $399,800 to lease a building on First Avenue North to Saskatoon Tribal Council for use as a wellness centre until April 30, 2023, according to an administration report.

Council is to consider a request to extend the shelter's lease to that date at a special meeting on Wednesday. The cost to the city from Dec. 15 to June 15 — the end of the current lease — is estimated at $175,000.

The administration pegs the monthly cost at $21,400 based on $11,400 in lease costs to the city for departments to work elsewhere and $10,000 for utilities, maintenance and other property expenses.

At its May 24 meeting, council amended a bylaw to allow emergency residential shelters to be located at an approved location for up to 18 months.

Administration recommends extending the lease. Under its terms, the STC must ensure 24-hour supervision and security of the space and make a reasonable effort to prevent any activities which may be a nuisance or cause damage to the owners or occupiers of neighbouring land and buildings.

The STC plans on moving the wellness shelter to a permanent location 20th Street West before the end of the lease.