Saskatoon double-garage fire causes $70,000 in damage
Fire crews responded to a two-garage fire on July 21 around 7:20 p.m. in the Exhibition neighbourhood.
Firefighters found the garages on fire side-by-side in the 200 block of Ash Street. The fire was brought under control around 7:35 p.m., according to a Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) media release.
A fire Investigator was not able to determine the cause of the fire.
It is believed the fire started in straw bales that were stored between the garages.
However, whether the straw was lit on fire or internal heating caused it to ignite was unclear, SFD said.
The damage has been estimated at around $70,000.
Correction
This story initially indicated the fire was on July 22. It has been updated to the correct date, July 21.
