Saskatoon Dog Rescue sees influx in strays following a warm fall, cold snap
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, December 30, 2017 6:02PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, December 30, 2017 6:56PM CST
The Saskatoon Dog Rescue says they have seen an increased amount of stray dogs for the month of December, following autumn’s warm temperatures.
“Basically what happens is when we have a warm fall, we see breeding and mating happening more. So we see a lot of pregnant mommas coming in and so we are seeing quite a few puppies,” said Alix Tumback, the Saskatoon Dog Rescue volunteer coordinator.
Tumback says the influx could continue into January, as many people put Christmas gift dogs up for adoption.
“A lot of dogs are bought and given as gifts. The problem with that is that usually the individual receiving the gift is not always wanting or expecting the additional responsibility,” Tumback said.
The Saskatoon Dog Rescue typically takes in about 50 dogs in December. This month, the rescue fostered more than 80 dogs.
More Stories
- Saskatoon Dog Rescue sees influx in strays following a warm fall, cold snap 1
- Four Sask. residents appointed to the Order of Canada
- Man with bear spray robs Saskatoon business
- 10 things we learned from PM Trudeau's interview with Lisa LaFlamme 6
- World juniors: U.S. beats Canada 4-3 in shootout 3
- Ten 911 calls Saskatchewan RCMP say ‘missed the mark’ this year 1
- Saskatoon may see coldest daytime high in nearly 10 years Friday
- Aurora Cannabis purchases 450,000 shares, or 1.8%, of Saskatoon-based CanniMed