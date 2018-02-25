Some Saskatoon dog owners are calling on the city to make amendments to the dangerous animal bylaw, to put less blame on owners.

Under the bylaw, an animal can be deemed dangerous if it “attacks, assaults, wounds, bites, injures or kills a person or domestic animal” – without being provoked.

Naomi Peters, a greyhound owner, said she’d like the bylaw to be more precise about specific behaviour.

“Right now, there is so much grey area,” Peters said.

“I would like to see our bylaws revamped and updated so that it’s very clear and transparent of who is accountable for what.”

Peters said she has been to three dangerous animal trials, and all three times her dog was not deemed dangerous.

Cindy Davis, a pit bull-mastiff owner, is currently undergoing a dangerous animal trial for the second time. Davis said during her experience, animal control officers were one-sided.

“When animal control came to my house, they would not listen to my side at all. She was like, ‘Nope, you can tell your side in court,’” Davis told CTV News.

According to the city, when an animal complaint is made, animal control is called in to investigate how the dog is housed and collect details from witnesses.

Davis has started an online petition calling for change to the bylaw. Until then, Davis said she is fearful to let her dog outside.