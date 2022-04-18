Saskatoon doctor worried about 'huge' strain of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Saskatchewan has the highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the country, according to figures compiled by a Saskatoon family physician.

Dr. Adam Ogieglo says he wanted to create a graph, which he posted to his SK COVID-19 Perspectives Facebook page, to compare Saskatchewan with the rest of the country on a per capita basis.

"There's not a lot of data and not a lot of information coming out that allows us to do comparisons like that any longer. Much of the Public Health Agency of Canada's map is all grayed out now," he said.

He says the numbers are concerning and wonders if the "huge additional strain" is sustainable for the healthcare system. His warning comes amid record-breaking levels of coronavirus RNA measured in Saskatoon’s wastewater.

"You know, flu season doesn't produce nearly this amount of stress on the system and it stresses the system every year traditionally. And then to have this going forward with no real conceivable end in sight, that's the concerning part for me. What's it going to take to get that hospitalization number lower? And it doesn't seem like there's any appetite to address that, to bring back any public health measures," Ogieglo said.

He says "learning to live with COVID" means wearing a mask when appropriate and keeping vaccinations up to date, including a booster shot and getting the fourth dose when eligible.

"You know, it's like flu shots. I get my annual flu shot, get your COVID shot and keep it up to date. COVID is not going away. So we need to learn how to live with it."

According to his data, Saskatchewan has 34 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people.

Alberta, Quebec, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island reported rates in the low to mid 20s.

British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland are seeing rates ranging from around six to 10 cases per 100,000.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Health said in a statement that public health officials continue to monitor trends such as COVID-19 transmission, hospitalizations and deaths.

"Recommendations would be considered and made to government based on those assessments. Preventative measures are available to all residents: get fully vaccinated including the booster dose, self-test regularly, take an event outdoors, wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and stay home if you have even mild symptoms."