Saskatoon doctor facing professional charges in circumcision case

A Saskatoon doctor has been accused of unprofessional conduct following a high-cost adult circumcision that included a request for the patient to text unsecured post-op pictures of his genitals.

Three charges against Dr. Amith Mulla were laid last week by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan, which regulates medical practice in the province. A hearing has yet to be scheduled.

When reached Friday, Mulla's office declined to comment on the case.

The charge document alleges an unnamed man went to see Mulla in August 2022 for consultation about a circumcision to deal with a medical issue involving the patient's foreskin.

It claims the doctor gave the man's mother misleading or false information about whether public insurance would cover the cost of the procedure and that the doctor didn't refer the patient to another surgeon who could do it under public insurance.

The document adds Mulla charged the patient $1,795 for the circumcision, calling it an "unjustified and/or excessive" amount.

The doctor scheduled the patient for the procedure, but it's alleged the patient received no follow-up care. The patient was also told to text photos of his penis to the doctor, the document says.

"(Mulla) asked or allowed (the patient) to send (him) unredacted photographs of his penis through text message following the procedure in order to review the healing process, rather than secure or private communication methods," the document states.

"(Mulla) failed to take adequate precaution to ensure the privacy and proper handling of the images in order to protect patient privacy and the confidentiality of personal health information."

The doctor also charged $1,795 for a separate mouth procedure on the same day the patient was circumcised, the document alleges.

It says the patient or his mother were told of the mouth procedure and the fee after the patient received anesthetic and was in a "vulnerable state." Other patients could also overhear the conversation.

"The fee charged for the frenulectomy (mouth procedure) was unjustified and/or excessive in the circumstances," says the document.

"You did not comply with College bylaws and policies regarding uninsured procedures, including the requirement to take into account the patient's ability to pay, or the reasonableness of, a fee for an uninsured service."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2024.