Saskatoon digs out following major winter storm

The City of Saskatoon and its residents are in cleanup mode Monday following a major winter storm over the weekend that halted traffic, flights and services.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Saskatoon received between 30 and 40 centimetres of snow.

The city has activated its Emergency Response Plan Monday as work begins to clean up.

As of Monday morning Saskatoon police, fire and EMS were all prepared to continue operations with contingency plans, director of emergency management and organization with the City of Saskatoon Pamela Goulden-McLeod says all are prepared to continue responding to emergency incidents on Monday.

“There might just be some minor delays with those today, so a big thank you to all those emergency services staff for all their planning and the work they’ve been doing yesterday and today,” Goulden-McLeod said.

Goulden-McLeod said transit services are being maintained as roadways are cleared and made accessible to the operators.

“Detours and delays are expected,” she added.

According to Goulden-McLeod, outlying neighbourhoods that have been impacted the most by snow accumulation will have limited transit access for the time being.

“Access Transit will continue trips for essential services and medical appointments, but customers are asked to reschedule leisure travel,” Goulden-McLeod said.

She added for all updates regarding transit people should check the real time mobile app or visit Saskatoon Transit.ca.

Meanwhile, all Saskatoon leisure services and centres will be closed on Monday, Goulden-McLeod said.

“So that’s Cosmo, Lakewood, Lawson civic centres, the Saskatoon Field House and the Shaw Centre. In addition the Saskatoon Forestry Farm is closed [as well],” Goulden-McLeod said.

Curbside cart collections will also be suspended for the day Monday, Goulden-McLeod said collections will be rescheduled once streets become more accessible.

“Please watch for service alerts on your Saskatoon waste wizard app, or go to Saskatoon.ca/collection calendar.” Goulden-McLeod said.

City indoor rinks are open subject to individual bookings and Saskatoon minor hockey.

The landfill will also be open Monday. “However, snowy and windy conditions there exist so please proceed with caution,” Goulden-McLeod said.

Elementary students at both Saskatoon public and catholic schools had the day off Monday due to a professional development day. Classes for public and catholic high school students have been cancelled for the day.

Residents remain ecouraged to stay home for the day Monday if possible, the city said in a news release.

All winter storm watches and warnings across Saskatchewan have been dropped as of Monday morning.

Snowfall warnings remained in effect for portions of northern Saskatchewan on Monday morning with an additional 10 centimetres of accumulation expected throughout the day.

Current watches and warnings can be read here. Current highway conditions can be seen on the Highway Hotline.

Snowfall totals in centimetres from Environment and Climate Change Canada Monday afternoon:

Eatonia: 35

Conquest: 33

Watrous: 31

Saskatoon: 30-40

Ile-a-la-Crosse: 30

Clavet: 25

Emma Lake: 25

Wakeskieu Lake: 25

Holbein: 23

Maryfield: 23

Estevan: 21

Bredenbury: 20

Strasbourg: 19

Meadow Lake: 18

Kindersley: 16

Vibank: 16

Langham: 15

Lucky Lake: 15

Regina: 10-20

Prince Albert: 11-13

Limerick: 8