Saskatoon developers hint at future of former Extra Foods property
The site of a former grocery store on Broadway Avenue has sold.
Extra Foods shut down in 2022 when grocer Loblaw announced the business was no longer profitable.
Now, developers John Nasser and James Wright say they’ve teamed up to purchase the land.
Wright, a former NHL player whose Westcliff Properties recently built the nearby tower at 639 Main Street, told CTV News they’re “big believers in the area.”
“[We] just think that it’s such a great neighbourhood and we’re excited for it to continue to grow,” he said.
“It’s not often a spot like this comes along.”
There’s no plan in place yet for the land, but Wright says they’re taking a look at the site and what could be the best fit for it.
“If someone were to look up the zoning, it is set up for density, but having said that, we really aren’t sure at this point what that might look like.”
Given the zoning of the site, Wright said it’s conceivable a future development could include both residential and commercial space.
“It seems to be very prevalent in this day and age that having that active storefront and then … apartments or condos that add to the vibrancy of the area,” he said.
“But again, I don’t know what the site has in store.”
