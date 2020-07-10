SASKATOON -- People looking for a more humble housing experience may not need to look any further.

Saskatoon's VOCE Developments has developed Humble Homes - a combination of ready to move and park model mobile homes.

The company says its homes are scalable and can be built as small at 560 square feet.

VOCE co-owner Duane Hill says they also offer a unique alternative to vacations with their staycation model and have high hopes for not only Saskatoon, but all of western Canada.

“What we’d love to do is provide the people of Saskatchewan and western Canada with a good quality house or a good quality cabin that they can spend some time with.”

A Humble Home showcase is available for viewing and purchasing with more under construction.