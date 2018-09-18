The Brief and Social Detox unit in Saskatoon was closed Friday evening due to pest control issues, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.

In an email statement to CTV News, spokeswoman Amanda Purcell did not specify the pest in question but did say the building is getting ready for fumigation, followed by a heat treatment.

It is hoped to have the unit re-open as soon as possible, she said.

The 12-bed, 24 hour centre provides a place for people to spend the night to sleep off drugs and alcohol.

The health authority is providing reduced social detox services through its other Mental Health and Addiction Services sites, and other community groups such as the Lighthouse and the Salvation Army are available to clients, Purcell said.

Clients can still call the Brief and Social Detox line at 306-655-4195.