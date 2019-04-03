

CTV





The City of Saskatoon has declared April 7 as Green Shirt Day in honour of one of the Humboldt Broncos killed in last April’s crash.

Logan Boulet is also getting an arena named after him in his hometown of Lethbridge.

Lethbridge City Council voted unanimously to change the name of Adams Park Ice Centre to the Logan Boulet Arena.

Boulet saved six lives by donating his organs and inspired more than 200,000 Canadians to register as organ donors, prompting many cities to mark Green Shirt Day, which honours and remembers the victims of the Broncos crash while raising awareness for organ donation.

The Humboldt Broncos flag will be raised in Saskatoon Civic Square on Saturday and will remain flying over City Hall for one week. SaskTel Centre will also be lit up in green to commemorate the event.