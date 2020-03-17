SASKATOON -- The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the province to shut down school-based daycares, but many home facilities are still operating.

As a result of schools and school-based daycares closing, Loretta Doderai, who operates a licensed daycare, expects more homes to open their doors.

“Lots of parents still need to work, so I think lots of unlicensed homes are going to take them,” Doderai told CTV News.

Doderai also said she has seen some children choose self-isolation over daycare.

Doderai said she wants to keep operating as long as possible, to help parents who are working the frontlines during the pandemic.

The daycares CTV News spoke to, including the YMCA and many church-based facilities, said they will continue to run – until they’re told otherwise.

On Tuesday, the province said it isn’t ordering home-care facilities to close, and would support licensed daycares.

“At the moment, we are continuing to support our licensed childcare centres that have been established,” Rob Currie, deputy minister of education, told reporters in a conference call.

Currie said licensed daycares that receive funding from the government will continue to be supported – even if fewer children attend the daycare due to self-isolation.

“Any operating childcare centres that are receiving funding from the government, we are committed to minimizing the financial impact at all.”

Doderai said while she’s staying open she’s taken proactive steps to avoid transmission. She’s asked parents not to linger or touch other children during pickup times. Doderai has also chosen to get help from her daughter instead of her senior mother.

Premier Scott Moe announced all schools, and school-based daycares, will close indefinitely starting March 20.

"This is a time for us to stay at home unless it's absolutely necessary," Moe said.