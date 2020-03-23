Saskatoon curling club member tests positive for COVID-19
Published Monday, March 23, 2020 5:01PM CST
SASKATOON -- A member of the Sutherland Curling Club's Thursday night league has tested positive for COVID-19.
General manager Dwayne Yachiw was notified Sunday regarding the positive test and says he sent out a notice to all members explaining the situation.
The player's opposing team members were notified by phone.
Anyone who attended the club on or after March 12 should be following the proper procedures outlined by health officials.