SASKATOON -- Closed-circuit television and curling have meshed together to bring fans closer to the action than ever before.

“It took a year or so to work out the kinks but now we have a pretty good system for people, who, no matter where they are in the building or what sheet of ice they’re watching, they can see the far sheet and it’s important for people who are watching and coaching games to be able to see the far end,” said Mark Horechka, general manager of the Granite Curling Club.

Ahead of the 2017 curling season, Horechka and fellow club members were mulling the idea of how to improve the spectator experience from the clubhouse.

“You don’t have to spend much time at a curling club to realize it’s difficult to see what’s going on at the far end. The home end it’s easy to see, the away end, it’s harder to see,” Horechka said.

A few brainstorming sessions led to the idea of having webcams overhead capturing the farther end of the rink, so people staying warm inside don’t miss a moment of action.

With the help of volunteers, nine webcams were installed over the far end of the sheet, also known as the away end. Those cameras are feeding live video over the curling club’s wireless network. Anyone looking to tap into the live feed need only bring a tablet or smartphone to the rink and connect to the wireless internet.

“Standing behind the glass sometimes it’s hard to see the away end and how the rocks are positioned, who’s shot, who’s not, it’s pretty much for the fans and their enjoyment and convenience,” said Ricky Horachek, the club's ice technician.