SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon man who acted as a vehicle dealer, buying and selling vehicles to customers without a license, has been fined over $17,000.

In September, Rodney J. Evason pleaded guilty to 13 offences under Saskatchewan's consumer protection legislation, the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority (FCAA) said in a news release.

"Mr. Evason’s unlawful activities included selling vehicles to consumers without a licence, knowingly making misleading statements to consumers in respect to material facts, and making false claims," The FCAA said.

After learning about Evason's unlicensed business in 2019, the FCCA instructed him to stop selling vehicles on two occasions, according to the agency.

After an investigation, Evason was charged and in June 2019 a warrant was issued for arrest. Saskatoon police executed the warrant in March of 2020, the FCAA said.

Evason's court-ordered fines include nearly $7,000 in restitution to one of his victims, the FCAA said.

The practice of "curbing" or "curbsiding" — purchasing and selling vehicles to consumers without a license — is illegal in Saskatchewan and is regulated by the FCAA.