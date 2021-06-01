SASKATOON -- The southbound Circle Drive off-ramp to Taylor Street is closed due to emergency repairs on a primary water main.

The city said in a news release that some residents and businesses south of College Drive and east of the South Saskatchewan River may experience low water pressure starting at 8 p.m.

Water quality will not be affected and water is still safe to drink, the city says.

“Residents and businesses in this area are asked to please avoid unnecessary water use, such as watering your lawn and washing your car until further notice.

“Daily activities, such as handwashing, bathing and appliances are allowed. A pressure-drop will be noticeable at your tap.”

City irrigation and public facilities in the area will also reduce water usage, including spray pads.

Normal water pressure to return by end of day Thursday.