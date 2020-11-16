SASKATOON -- Stitch by stitch Colleen Lill creates handmade products she sells out of her Saskatoon home.

Lill has been sewing for the last seven years and knows the importance of shopping local during the holiday season.

“That money goes directly to supporting that person and their family," Lill said. "Maybe it’s enabling them to make their next mortgage payment or to buy the Christmas presents for their own family and their children."

Usually at this time, the Saskatoon artisan would be showcasing her creations from her two businesses: Li'l Creations by Colleen Lill and Cozy Comfort Heat Paks, at local craft shows. But, with COVID-19 being a concern, she has attended virtual events instead.

“I have always sewn but this is a different type of fulltime job. And if I didn't have this sewing during the pandemic I honestly don’t know what I would be doing,” she said.

Lill said she's been selling some of her wares at a local shop called The Hobnobber, she's also part of a Facebook page called 'Local Love Holiday Gift Guide.' The page was created by Michelle Cates.

Cates said she started the group to draw attention to local businesses and artisans as a way to help them survive through the pandemic.

“I know that people are really hurting right now and I know that I want to put my holiday shopping dollars in the pockets of my friends and neighbours if I can,” Cates said.

Cates added she was surprised at how quickly the Facebook page gained popularity and said she hopes to make sure these businesses stay around after the pandemic is over.

“If we do not utilize these businesses while they’re here now and especially while they're struggling they may not be here especially in a couple months from now,” Cates said.

Prairie Meats CEO Casey Collins said buying local means its employees can take care of their families and in turn contribute to the local economy.

“I think everyone, especially in these harder times, want to find a way to make a difference and knowing that we're in this all together, supporting your local stores and your neighbours and the local businesses, is the one way you can make that difference,” Collins said.