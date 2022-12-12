Saskatoon COVID-19: Wastewater data shows 150 per cent jump

The researchers monitoring the city's wastewater for evidence of COVID-19 have measured a nearly 150 per cent increase compared to the previous reporting period.

That's according to the latest update from the University of Saskatchewan team.

Despite the increase, the level of COVID-19-related material in the city's wastewater is considered "medium," based on how it compares to the 10-week average.

The team's latest data is based on samples collected over a reporting period which ended on Dec. 7.

All of the viral material found was linked to various strains of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, with BA.2.75 accounting for the single largest share at just over 18 per cent.