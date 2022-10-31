Saskatoon COVID-19: Virus levels up in wastewater after 4-week slide

Levels of the virus that causes COVID-19 have increased by over 50 per cent in Saskatoon’s wastewater, according to University of Saskatchewan researchers.

This is the first major increase in the city after four consecutive weeks of decline, the U of S-based Institute for Water Security said.

The viral load is considered medium because it’s still lower than the ten-week average, researchers said.

Levels in North Battleford were up by 58 per cent as of Oct. 21, and Prince Albert viral levels increased by 86 per cent as of Oct. 24, according to the wastewater report.

Researchers said these increases, coming after weeks of decline, show that SARS-CoV-2 infection “is not over and should be watched.”